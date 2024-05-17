Insider Buying: John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider Buys 3,522 Shares of Stock

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Free Report) insider Ken Gilmartin bought 3,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.39) per share, for a total transaction of £6,691.80 ($8,404.67).

Ken Gilmartin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get John Wood Group alerts:

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Ken Gilmartin bought 278,178 shares of John Wood Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £358,849.62 ($450,702.86).

John Wood Group Stock Up 1.0 %

John Wood Group stock traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 187.40 ($2.35). The stock had a trading volume of 2,673,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,810. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 149.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 152.56. John Wood Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 117.67 ($1.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 211.80 ($2.66). The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.96. The company has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,249.33, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 180 ($2.26) to GBX 150 ($1.88) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on John Wood Group

John Wood Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.