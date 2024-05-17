FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Director Acquires $67,958.10 in Stock

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) Director Barbara Adams bought 3,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $67,958.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,848.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:FSK remained flat at $19.94 during mid-day trading on Friday. 614,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,398. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 37.06% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.04%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FSK. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Hovde Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS KKR Capital

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 26.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,603,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,998 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 3.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,331,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,607,000 after acquiring an additional 141,625 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 951.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,783,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423,145 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 2.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,997,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,012,000 after acquiring an additional 66,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,143,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,882,000 after buying an additional 34,416 shares during the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Stories

