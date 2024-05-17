Ballymore Resources Limited (ASX:BMR) Insider Andrew Greville Acquires 340,000 Shares of Stock

Ballymore Resources Limited (ASX:BMR – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Greville bought 340,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$51,680.00 ($34,225.17).
Ballymore Resources Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
About Ballymore Resources
