BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Insider Brian S. Krakower Sells 1,600 Shares

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $56,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BJ’s Restaurants Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.70. The stock had a trading volume of 77,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,268. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $858.05 million, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.12. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.64 and a fifty-two week high of $38.76.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $337.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $814,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 12.7% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 20,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 61.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on BJRI shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BJRI

About BJ’s Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ's Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.