The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Director Chapin Sarah Palisi Sells 235 Shares of Stock

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total value of $32,237.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,204.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Chapin Sarah Palisi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Middleby alerts:

On Thursday, February 22nd, Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 350 shares of Middleby stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total value of $53,014.50.

Middleby Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ MIDD traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.92. The stock had a trading volume of 93,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,752. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.40. The Middleby Co. has a 12 month low of $109.59 and a 12 month high of $161.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middleby

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $926.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.05 million. Middleby had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MIDD. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Middleby from $166.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair upgraded Middleby to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Middleby

About Middleby

(Get Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.