Shore Capital Upgrades Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO) to “Buy”

Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Shore Capital to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Shares of LON DEVO traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 22 ($0.28). The company had a trading volume of 58,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,415. The stock has a market capitalization of £97.86 million, a PE ratio of -1,100.00 and a beta of -0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 21.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 20.68. Devolver Digital has a twelve month low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 30 ($0.38). The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

About Devolver Digital

Devolver Digital Inc develops, publishes video games for PC and mobile devices in the United States and internationally. Devolver Digital Inc was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Austin, Texas.

