Shore Capital Upgrades Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO) to “Buy”

Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Shore Capital to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Devolver Digital Price Performance
Shares of LON DEVO traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 22 ($0.28). The company had a trading volume of 58,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,415. The stock has a market capitalization of £97.86 million, a PE ratio of -1,100.00 and a beta of -0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 21.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 20.68. Devolver Digital has a twelve month low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 30 ($0.38). The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
About Devolver Digital
