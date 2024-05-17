Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Hits New 52-Week High at $122.94

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $122.94 and last traded at $122.68, with a volume of 44609 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.82.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBKR. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.45 and a 200-day moving average of $97.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.81.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 7.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.84%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total transaction of $524,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,770 shares in the company, valued at $11,929,922.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,840,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth about $7,841,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,775,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,910,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 16,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

