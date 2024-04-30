German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABCGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64, Yahoo Finance reports. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 27.10%.

Shares of GABC opened at $32.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.62. German American Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $34.96.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on German American Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on German American Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

In related news, Director Diane B. Medley acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.64 per share, with a total value of $33,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,122.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,107 shares of company stock valued at $37,113. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

