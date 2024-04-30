Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13, Yahoo Finance reports. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 7.99%.
Citizens Community Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CZWI opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.01. Citizens Community Bancorp has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently commented on CZWI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group raised shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.
Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
