CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04, Zacks reports. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

CEMEX Price Performance

NYSE CX opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. CEMEX has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $9.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 57.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on CX shares. Barclays downgraded CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on CEMEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CEMEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.53.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

See Also

