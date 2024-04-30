Olaplex (OLPX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Olaplex has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Olaplex last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $111.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.29 million. Olaplex had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Olaplex to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Olaplex Stock Performance
Shares of OLPX stock opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 9.21, a current ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $912.68 million, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 2.28. Olaplex has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $4.27.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Olaplex Company Profile
Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.
