Olaplex (OLPX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Olaplex has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $111.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.29 million. Olaplex had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Olaplex to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Olaplex Stock Performance

Shares of OLPX stock opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 9.21, a current ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $912.68 million, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 2.28. Olaplex has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $4.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Olaplex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.59.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

