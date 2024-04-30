Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Five Star Bancorp Price Performance

FSBC stock opened at $21.59 on Tuesday. Five Star Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The company has a market cap of $374.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average of $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Five Star Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Five Star Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Truxtun Perry-Smith purchased 80,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $1,750,005.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 227,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,126.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 25.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

Further Reading

