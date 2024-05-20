Tezos (XTZ) Price Reaches $0.98 on Top Exchanges

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Tezos has a total market cap of $959.89 million and approximately $43.44 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tezos has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00001404 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000867 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000777 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000543 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,002,233,278 coins and its circulating supply is 981,666,643 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.