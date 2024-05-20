Stratis Price Tops $0.0832 on Major Exchanges (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 20th. During the last week, Stratis has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. Stratis has a market capitalization of $21.46 million and $45,908.06 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0832 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,610.40 or 0.05183421 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00056540 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00011830 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00019436 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00013263 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00012689 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00003466 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

