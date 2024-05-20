D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,369 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 38,200 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Intel were worth $30,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 381,109,738 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $13,548,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,453 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Intel by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 74,762,291 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,657,799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226,790 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,424,202,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,003,776 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,635,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 13.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,788,068 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,272,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,381 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $32.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,587,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,008,727. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.82. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $136.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.76 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Intel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

