Columbia Asset Management Grows Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Columbia Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,945 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Target were worth $4,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,760 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 1,592.0% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Target by 0.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 879,929 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $97,294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 147.7% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,666 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock traded down $3.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $156.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,424,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,646,293. The company has a market capitalization of $72.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.17. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.80.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Citigroup raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Target from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.85.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

