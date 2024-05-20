Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Sells 3,177 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,177 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 302.9% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 63,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after acquiring an additional 47,516 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 261.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 49,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after acquiring an additional 35,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 109,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,931,000 after purchasing an additional 30,049 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SGOV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,326,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,524,128. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.47. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.04 and a twelve month high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.