Corient Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 440,734 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,208 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $262,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,371,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,288,309,000 after purchasing an additional 277,484 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,277,785,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,358,515 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,732,307,000 after acquiring an additional 202,136 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,560,086 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,720,548,000 after acquiring an additional 16,379 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,438,805 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,263,347,000 after acquiring an additional 889,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $485.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,257,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,039. The company has a 50 day moving average of $494.14 and a 200-day moving average of $558.44. The stock has a market cap of $217.36 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $361.72 and a one year high of $638.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.72.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

