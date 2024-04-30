Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,260 TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 33,158.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,988 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,853,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,423,000 after acquiring an additional 307,844 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,008,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,159,000 after acquiring an additional 193,198 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 354,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,412,000 after acquiring an additional 150,099 shares during the period. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 778,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,728,000 after acquiring an additional 145,552 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total value of $1,055,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,213,851.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $2,362,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,908,778.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total value of $1,055,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,213,851.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

TD SYNNEX stock opened at $118.93 on Tuesday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $86.30 and a 52 week high of $119.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.48 and a 200-day moving average of $103.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.64.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.12. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.22%.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

