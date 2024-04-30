Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share.

Heartland Financial USA Price Performance

NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $41.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.06. Heartland Financial USA has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $42.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.13 and its 200 day moving average is $33.76.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on HTLF shares. TheStreet lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James raised Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Heartland Financial USA from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

See Also

