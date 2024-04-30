Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share.
NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $41.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.06. Heartland Financial USA has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $42.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.13 and its 200 day moving average is $33.76.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.01%.
Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.
