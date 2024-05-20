Yarra Square Partners LP Makes New $694,000 Investment in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Yarra Square Partners LP bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000. Blue Owl Capital accounts for about 0.7% of Yarra Square Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

OBDC stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,909,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,043. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $16.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.13.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.42 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 48.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently 70.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Edward H. Dalelio bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $45,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,690.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on OBDC. Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.21.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.