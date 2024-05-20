CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $11.39 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,001 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,028,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,996 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,357,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 79,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,506,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,153,000 after buying an additional 21,072 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $183.52. 738,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $184.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.90 and a 200-day moving average of $172.99.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

