Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Has $42,000 Stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 82.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,145 shares during the period. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ambev were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ambev alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ambev from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambev has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.03.

Ambev Price Performance

ABEV stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.34. 22,082,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,940,296. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.07. Ambev S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter. Ambev had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 17.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambev Profile

(Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.