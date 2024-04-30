Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Short Interest Update

Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Pigeon Stock Performance

Shares of PGENY opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. Pigeon has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $4.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.60.

Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Pigeon had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $145.73 million during the quarter.

About Pigeon

Pigeon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, import, and export of baby and child-care products, maternity items, women's care products, home healthcare products, and nursing care products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business.

