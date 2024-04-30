Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 10,307 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 154,078 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,307 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 6.9% of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $24,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Europe increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walmart to $66.67 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $60.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $485.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.86. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $48.34 and a one year high of $61.65.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 5,816,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $337,066,728.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 677,052,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,237,458,141.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 5,970,066 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $347,895,646.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 671,082,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,106,219,344.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 5,816,175 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $337,066,728.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 677,052,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,237,458,141.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock worth $1,696,035,551. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

