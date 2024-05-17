Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) PT Raised to $38.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on INVH. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.24.

Invitation Homes Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:INVH traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.12. The stock had a trading volume of 535,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,242. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.64 and its 200-day moving average is $33.76. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $28.49 and a 12-month high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $624.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.74%.

Insider Activity at Invitation Homes

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,296 shares in the company, valued at $9,594,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 275,296 shares in the company, valued at $9,594,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $347,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,035.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitation Homes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INVH. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Invitation Homes by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes



Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Further Reading

