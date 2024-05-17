Guardian Capital Advisors LP Purchases New Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,522,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 65.4% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.9% during the third quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Windsor Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $620,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 5,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $452.09. 12,512,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,046,531. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $329.56 and a 52-week high of $454.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $437.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $417.71.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.