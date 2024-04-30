Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,145 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 814,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $25,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 77.7% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in VICI Properties by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 455.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Insider Transactions at VICI Properties

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,342 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,016.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Trading Up 2.0 %

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

VICI stock opened at $29.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $34.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.60. The firm has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on VICI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VICI

VICI Properties Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.