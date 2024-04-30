Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Desjardins raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Equinox Gold Trading Up 2.5 %

TSE EQX opened at C$7.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.67. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of C$5.36 and a twelve month high of C$8.79.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.05. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 1.21%. The business had revenue of C$405.46 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinox Gold will post 0.1995734 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

