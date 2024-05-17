Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.19% from the stock’s previous close.

GAMB has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Gambling.com Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lowered their target price on Gambling.com Group from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Gambling.com Group Trading Up 1.9 %

GAMB stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.99. The company had a trading volume of 246,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,388. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Gambling.com Group has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $14.83. The company has a market capitalization of $297.39 million, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.63 million. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 24.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that Gambling.com Group will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAMB. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Gambling.com Group during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. 72.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

