Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Short Interest Down 10.1% in April

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the April 15th total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 923,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity at Burlington Stores

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,131,831.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,765,542.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 928.6% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 178.4% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,105,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $7,430,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BURL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $233.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $209.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.14.

Burlington Stores Stock Down 1.5 %

BURL stock traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.70. The company had a trading volume of 385,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,330. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $232.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

