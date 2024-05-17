Short Interest in Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Decreases By 10.1%

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the April 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Country Garden Trading Down 17.3 %

OTCMKTS:CTRYY traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.11. The stock had a trading volume of 12,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795. Country Garden has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.13.

About Country Garden

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates in two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

