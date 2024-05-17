BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Given New $20.50 Price Target at B. Riley

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at B. Riley from $19.50 to $20.50 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on BRT Apartments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BRT

BRT Apartments Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at BRT Apartments

BRT stock remained flat at $17.84 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 8,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,113. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. BRT Apartments has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $20.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.09, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11.

In other BRT Apartments news, CEO Jeffrey Gould acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.89 per share, for a total transaction of $92,895.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,726,331 shares in the company, valued at $62,937,730.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould bought 11,212 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $190,604.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,682,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,598,777. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gould bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.89 per share, with a total value of $92,895.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,726,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,937,730.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 107,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,491 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRT Apartments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in BRT Apartments by 15.5% in the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 25,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. 29.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BRT Apartments

(Get Free Report)

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of December 31, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.