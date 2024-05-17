Wedbush Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $41.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on SHOO. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

Shares of SHOO stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.66. 121,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,132. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $45.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.54.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $552.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.04 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Steven Madden news, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 48,500 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $2,012,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,038 shares in the company, valued at $28,920,106.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 48,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $2,012,265.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,920,106.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Allan Davis sold 1,200 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $50,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,289.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,464,841. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 4,100.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Steven Madden by 32.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

