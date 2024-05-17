NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target Lowered to $265.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NICE. TheStreet upgraded NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NICE from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $343.00 target price on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.92.

Get NICE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NICE

NICE Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NICE traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.88. 466,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,053. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. NICE has a twelve month low of $149.54 and a twelve month high of $270.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $623.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.83 million. NICE had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 14.23%. NICE’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NICE will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NICE

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in NICE by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in NICE during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

About NICE

(Get Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.