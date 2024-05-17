dForce USD Price Reaches $0.98 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00001459 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $15.75 million and approximately $10,322.68 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.28 or 0.00124452 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00008846 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00011299 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,101,440 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.97545093 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $8,858.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

