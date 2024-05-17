Short Interest in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Drops By 10.1%

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,100 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the April 15th total of 94,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Roger A. Baker purchased 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.86 per share, for a total transaction of $68,499.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 559,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,557,903.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,932 shares of company stock valued at $93,083. Company insiders own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HBT Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HBT Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of HBT Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Meredith Wealth Planning acquired a new position in shares of HBT Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HBT Financial by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 67,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 19,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in HBT Financial by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HBT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,468. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $622.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.45. HBT Financial has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $21.87.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.29 million. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 26.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that HBT Financial will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

HBT Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HBT shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of HBT Financial from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HBT Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded HBT Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

