GameStop (NYSE:GME) PT Raised to $7.00

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Wedbush from $5.60 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 65.89% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Get GameStop alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GME

GameStop Price Performance

NYSE GME traded down $7.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,500,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,497,969. GameStop has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $64.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,029.51 and a beta of -0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.72.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). GameStop had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that GameStop will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $50,840.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 64,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,615.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $50,840.19. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 64,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,615.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Cheng acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,287.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,421 shares of company stock valued at $288,153 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GameStop

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GME. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in GameStop by 659.6% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 139,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 121,328 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 3.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 180,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in GameStop during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 194,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 304,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after buying an additional 8,437 shares during the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GameStop

(Get Free Report)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.