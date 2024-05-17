B. Riley Boosts Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target to $50.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $43.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Semtech from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $36.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.35.

Get Semtech alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SMTC

Semtech Stock Performance

Semtech stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.20. 333,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,107. Semtech has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $41.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.65 and its 200 day moving average is $23.55.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $192.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.24 million. Semtech had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 125.70%. Analysts predict that Semtech will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark Lin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.23 per share, with a total value of $33,230.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semtech

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 205.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Semtech by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter.

About Semtech

(Get Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.