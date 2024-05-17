E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) PT Lowered to $4.50 at Wells Fargo & Company

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of E.W. Scripps from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th.

NASDAQ SSP traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $3.21. 228,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,892. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average of $5.86. E.W. Scripps has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $11.02.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.48). E.W. Scripps had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 39.87%. The business had revenue of $615.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that E.W. Scripps will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 31,811 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in E.W. Scripps in the first quarter worth $109,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,141,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 0.8% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 342,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in E.W. Scripps by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,360,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,206,000 after acquiring an additional 27,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.

