Guardian Capital Advisors LP Buys 150 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 346,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,800,000 after buying an additional 34,077 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 421.9% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,011,000 after buying an additional 60,957 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 522,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,777,000 after acquiring an additional 28,008 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.31.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.3 %

VRSK stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $250.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,548. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.67 and a 12 month high of $251.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $232.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.92. The company has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.07 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 268.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.10%.

Verisk Analytics declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total transaction of $53,937.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,407.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total transaction of $53,937.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,407.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.12, for a total transaction of $361,499.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,973 shares in the company, valued at $12,035,744.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,304 shares of company stock worth $2,648,390 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.