Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Friday, April 12th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.33.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Price Performance

Shares of MODG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,576. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.17.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Topgolf Callaway Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $151,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 767,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,665,297.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 777,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,319,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $151,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 767,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,665,297.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $339,925 over the last three months. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Topgolf Callaway Brands

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 57,166.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 120,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 120,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,557,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,636,000 after buying an additional 116,267 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 4th quarter worth $1,020,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 422.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 87,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 70,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after buying an additional 103,134 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Featured Stories

