908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock.
908 Devices Stock Performance
Shares of MASS stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.78. 35,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,225. 908 Devices has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $12.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.11.
908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 20.87% and a negative net margin of 68.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that 908 Devices will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASS. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in 908 Devices by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in 908 Devices in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in 908 Devices by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.
About 908 Devices
908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.
