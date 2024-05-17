Guardian Capital Advisors LP Makes New $231,000 Investment in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDY. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 47,016.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,505,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,655 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 50,563.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 963,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,796,000 after acquiring an additional 961,212 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $39,374,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 560,825.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 67,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,737,000 after purchasing an additional 67,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 143.8% in the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 108,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,545,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDY traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $550.69. 185,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,050. The company has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $538.91 and its 200 day moving average is $508.81. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $424.22 and a 52 week high of $558.34.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

