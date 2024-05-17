HC Wainwright Lowers Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) Price Target to $51.00

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Neurogene’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.14) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.17) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.54) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of Neurogene in a report on Monday, April 29th. William Blair started coverage on Neurogene in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Neurogene in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurogene has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Shares of Neurogene stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.51. 8,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,170. Neurogene has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.03.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGNE. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Neurogene by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 456,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,211,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Neurogene by 906.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,831,000 after acquiring an additional 457,062 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Neurogene in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Neurogene in the first quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Neurogene during the 4th quarter worth about $19,268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

