DA Davidson Raises Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Price Target to $13.50

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Free Report) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $11.50 to $13.50 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LCUT. TheStreet upgraded Lifetime Brands from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lifetime Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Lifetime Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ LCUT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.48. 13,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Lifetime Brands has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $11.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.25.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $142.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.74 million. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lifetime Brands will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Lifetime Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is -62.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 350.0% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 132.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 233,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 133,268 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 123.3% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 43,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 24,139 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $542,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Lifetime Brands by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 717,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 13,233 shares in the last quarter. 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

