Guardian Capital Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 10,585 Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,113,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,168,000 after buying an additional 379,136 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $712,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $889,186.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Shares of BXP traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.23. The company had a trading volume of 103,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,545. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.17, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.15. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.80 and a 52-week high of $73.97.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.22). Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $839.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 321.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on BXP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.53.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

