Guardian Capital LP Purchases 7,717 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Guardian Capital LP grew its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 53.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 18.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 176,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 26,907 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 299,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 137.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,085,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,329 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 13.2% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 711,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 83,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 35.7% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 212,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 55,968 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN remained flat at $1.31 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,391,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,381,477. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.89. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $2.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.47.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.21% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director T Michael Glenn purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 272,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,867.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director T Michael Glenn purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 272,019 shares in the company, valued at $399,867.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson acquired 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,756,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,928,051.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

