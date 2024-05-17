Wells Fargo & Company Boosts MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) Price Target to $16.00

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MFIC. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.04.

Get MidCap Financial Investment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MFIC

MidCap Financial Investment Stock Performance

Shares of MidCap Financial Investment stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.59. 60,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,438. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.45. MidCap Financial Investment has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $15.88.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 41.19% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $71.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MidCap Financial Investment will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MidCap Financial Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.75%. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFIC. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in MidCap Financial Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

About MidCap Financial Investment

(Get Free Report)

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MidCap Financial Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidCap Financial Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.