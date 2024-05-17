Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has $2.04 Million Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,252,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,107,000 after purchasing an additional 117,246 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,905,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,489,000 after buying an additional 415,667 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 2,495,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,558,000 after buying an additional 676,754 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,365,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,298,000 after acquiring an additional 25,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,984,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,318,000 after acquiring an additional 294,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on BEP shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:BEP traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $27.88. 87,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.24. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $19.92 and a 52 week high of $32.28.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -308.69%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

Featured Articles

